The Theme for This Wedding at the Schuyler Was “A Rainy Parisian Night”

Lush drapery and candlelight set the scene.

Attorneys Feyilana and Stephen met in the library at Harvard Law and got to know each other for three years before they got engaged, they say, “in loving conversation.”

Inspired by the theme “a rainy Parisian night,” they celebrated with 260 guests at the Schuyler, the Hamilton Hotel’s two-story venue. The pair transformed the room with neutral shades of blush, white, and beige, elevating the setting with candlelight and cascades of dusty-rose draping. Loved ones stopped at a gold mirrored escort wall before taking their seats at tables decorated with white flowers—in bud vases and billowing centerpieces—and gold accents. Stephen’s favorite moment of the day: when the couple entered their reception to “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre. After dinner, the newlyweds cut into a long, rectangular cake decorated with dried flowers in harvest colors.

 

The Details

Planning and design: Jayne Heir Weddings + Events

Florist: Sophie Felts Floral Design

Invitations: Compound Press

Day-of stationery: NK Design House

Cake: Fluffy Thoughts Cakes

Hairstylist: Tress Art Hair

Makeup artist: Hellooo Gorgeous

Bride’s attire: Mira Zwillinger

Groom’s attire: Sid Mashburn

Music: Onyx from Washington Talent

Rentals: DC Rental; Select Event Group

Transportation: All Pro Charter

Content creation: In the Moment Content Creators

Draping, lighting, and stage and floor wraps: The LightSource Company

 

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

