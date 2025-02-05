Weddings

Floral-Print Menus and a Black-and-White Checkered Dance Floor Were Among Our Favorite Details of This Wedding

Other favorites: The bride's fringe dress, velvet linens, and colorful jewel tones.

Gabrielle, a grant writer from New York, and Kevin, a commercial real-estate research analyst from Virginia, met on a dating app and had a first rendezvous in Dupont Circle. Three and a half years later, Kevin popped the question at home in their condo, with family and friends waiting on the rooftop to celebrate.

The pair say they leaned into the Beaux Arts style of the Willard hotel for a “maximal yet timeless” ambience, including a black-and-white checkered dance floor, velvet linens, and floral-print menus. They decorated with moody jewel tones accented with gold, along with organic florals meant to look as if they’d been at home there since the historic venue was built. In addition to other hors d’oeuvres, cocktail hour featured a sushi bar and mezze station—a “smorgasbord,” as Gabi says she sees at New York weddings—and once guests took their seats, the newlyweds had their first dance to “You’re My Home” by Billy Joel. At the end of the night, Gabi and Kevin sent everyone home with New York–style bagels.

 

The Details

Planning and design: Evoke Design & Creative

Florist: Sweet Root Village

Invitations: Red Letter Day Invitations & Designs

Hairstylist: Skyler Fordjour

Makeup artist: Makeup by Shirin

Bride’s attire: Naeem Khan from Carine’s Bridal Atelier

Groom’s attire: Enzo Custom

Music: Highline from Élan Artists (reception band); DJ Rhome from Élan Artists (after-party DJ)

Decor: Social Supply

Draping: Fabrication Events

Lighting: 4Wall Entertainment

Rentals: Nüage Designs

Videographer: Bowen Films

 

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

