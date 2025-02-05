Floral-Print Menus and a Black-and-White Checkered Dance Floor Were Among Our Favorite Details of This Wedding

Gabrielle, a grant writer from New York, and Kevin, a commercial real-estate research analyst from Virginia, met on a dating app and had a first rendezvous in Dupont Circle. Three and a half years later, Kevin popped the question at home in their condo, with family and friends waiting on the rooftop to celebrate.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The pair say they leaned into the Beaux Arts style of the Willard hotel for a “maximal yet timeless” ambience, including a black-and-white checkered dance floor, velvet linens, and floral-print menus. They decorated with moody jewel tones accented with gold, along with organic florals meant to look as if they’d been at home there since the historic venue was built. In addition to other hors d’oeuvres, cocktail hour featured a sushi bar and mezze station—a “smorgasbord,” as Gabi says she sees at New York weddings—and once guests took their seats, the newlyweds had their first dance to “You’re My Home” by Billy Joel. At the end of the night, Gabi and Kevin sent everyone home with New York–style bagels.

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

