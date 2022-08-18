Weddings

Here’s an Unofficial List of the 99 Most Popular Wedding Songs Right Now

Get ready to beef up your playlist.

Written by
| Published on

According to a new press release, jewelry retailer Diamonds Factory sifted through more than 100 Spotify “wedding” playlists—3,500 unique songs, they say—to find the top 99 most popular songs. The result, we think, is a pretty fun start to an epic wedding-day soundtrack. If you’re looking for playlist inspo, from getting-ready music to ceremony and reception favorites, check out the list below. (And if you’re still looking for musical vendors for your big day, hop on over to our list of the top wedding vendors in the music and entertainment category.) 

 

Top 100 Wedding Songs (according to Diamonds Factory’s Spotify search)

  1. “Marry You” – Bruno Mars
  2. “Love On Top” – Beyoncé
  3. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” – Stevie Wonder
  4. “Thinking out Loud” – Ed Sheeran
  5. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” – Whitney Houston
  6. “All of Me” – John Legend
  7. “Everything” – Michael Bublé
  8. “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” – Daryl Hall & John Oates
  9. “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
  10. “Just the Way You Are” – Bruno Mars
  11. “Crazy In Love ” – Beyoncé, JAY-Z (feat. Jay-Z)
  12. “We Found Love” – Rihanna, Calvin Harris
  13. “I Gotta Feeling” – Black Eyed Peas
  14. “My Girl” – The Temptations
  15. “A Thousand Years” – Christina Perri
  16. “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake
  17. “Better Together” – Jack Johnson
  18. “Marry Me” – Train
  19. “Hey Ya!” – Outkast
  20. “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” – Natalie Cole
  21. “You Are The Best Thing” – Ray LaMontagne
  22. “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” – Cyndi Lauper
  23. “Wannabe” – Spice Girls
  24. “Uptown Funk” – Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars
  25. “Best Day Of My Life” – American Authors
  26. “Brown Eyed Girl” – Van Morrison
  27. “Shut Up and Dance” – WALK THE MOON
  28. “Sugar” – Maroon 5
  29. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” – Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell
  30. “Say You Won’t Let Go” – James Arthur
  31. “Forever” – Chris Brown
  32. “Happy” – Pharrell Williams
  33. “I’m Yours” – Jason Mraz
  34. “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” – Beyoncé
  35. “Make You Feel My Love” – Adele
  36. “We Are Family” – 1995 Remaster – Sister Sledge
  37. “September” – Earth, Wind & Fire
  38. “At Last” – Etta James
  39. “Speechless” – Dan + Shay
  40. “Don’t Stop Believin’” – Journey
  41. “Chapel Of Love” – The Dixie Cups
  42. “XO” – John Mayer
  43. “Dancing in the Moonlight” – Toploader
  44. “I Do” – Colbie Caillat
  45. “Lover” – Taylor Swift
  46. “24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
  47. “Dancing Queen” – ABBA
  48. “Sweet Caroline” – Neil Diamond
  49. “How Long Will I Love You” – Ellie Goulding
  50. “Lucky” – Jason Mraz, Colbie Caillat
  51. “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” – Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes
  52. “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” – Shania Twain
  53. “Kiss Me” – Sixpence None The Richer
  54. “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber
  55. “The Luckiest” – Ben Folds
  56. “I’m Coming Out” – Diana Ross
  57. “I Want You Back” – The Jackson 5
  58. “Little Things” – One Direction
  59. “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” – 2019 Remaster James Taylor
  60. “Party In The U.S.A.” – Miley Cyrus
  61. “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher” – Jackie Wilson
  62. “Mambo No. 5 (a Little Bit of…)” – Lou Bega
  63. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Haley Reinhart
  64. “I Won’t Give Up” – Jason Mraz
  65. “Tenerife Sea” – Ed Sheeran
  66. “Ain’t No Other Man” – Christina Aguilera
  67. “L-O-V-E” – Nat King Cole
  68. “No Diggity” – Blackstreet, Dr. Dre, Queen Pen
  69. “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
  70. “Timber” – Pitbull, Ke$ha
  71. “Ho Hey” – The Lumineers
  72. “Love Shack” – The B-52’s
  73. “Perfect Duet” – Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé
  74. “Build Me Up Buttercup” – The Foundations
  75. “Mr. Brightside” – The Killers
  76. “I Get to Love You” – Ruelle
  77. “Stand by Me” – Ben E. King
  78. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Elvis Presley
  79. “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” – Queen
  80. “Footloose” – Kenny Loggins
  81. “Jump Around” – House Of Pain
  82. “Billie Jean” – Michael Jackson
  83. “Livin’ On A Prayer” – Bon Jovi
  84. “What Makes You Beautiful” – One Direction
  85. “Let’s Get Married” – Jagged Edge, Run, Lamarquis Jefferson
  86. “Walking On Sunshine” – Katrina & The Waves
  87. “Raise Your Glass” – P!nk
  88. “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” – Michael Jackson
  89. “Valerie” – Mark Ronson, Amy Winehouse
  90. “Treasure” – Bruno Mars
  91. “Here Comes The Sun” – The Beatles
  92. “For Once In My Life” – Stevie Wonder
  93. “Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
  94. “No Scrubs” – TLC
  95. “I Choose You” – Sara Bareilles
  96. “A Sky Full of Stars” – Coldplay
  97. “Play That Funky Music” – Wild Cherry
  98. “Yeah!”  – Usher, Lil Jon, Ludacris
  99. “Cupid Shuffle” – Cupid

Diamonds Factory put all the songs together in a Spotify playlist, but we added a few more local favorites—according to DJs and musicians—and others for a playlist of our own, here

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]