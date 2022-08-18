Here’s an Unofficial List of the 99 Most Popular Wedding Songs Right Now

According to a new press release, jewelry retailer Diamonds Factory sifted through more than 100 Spotify “wedding” playlists—3,500 unique songs, they say—to find the top 99 most popular songs. The result, we think, is a pretty fun start to an epic wedding-day soundtrack. If you’re looking for playlist inspo, from getting-ready music to ceremony and reception favorites, check out the list below. (And if you’re still looking for musical vendors for your big day, hop on over to our list of the top wedding vendors in the music and entertainment category.)

Top 100 Wedding Songs (according to Diamonds Factory’s Spotify search)

“Marry You” – Bruno Mars “Love On Top” – Beyoncé “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” – Stevie Wonder “Thinking out Loud” – Ed Sheeran “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” – Whitney Houston “All of Me” – John Legend “Everything” – Michael Bublé “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” – Daryl Hall & John Oates “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran “Just the Way You Are” – Bruno Mars “Crazy In Love ” – Beyoncé, JAY-Z (feat. Jay-Z) “We Found Love” – Rihanna, Calvin Harris “I Gotta Feeling” – Black Eyed Peas “My Girl” – The Temptations “A Thousand Years” – Christina Perri “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake “Better Together” – Jack Johnson “Marry Me” – Train “Hey Ya!” – Outkast “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” – Natalie Cole “You Are The Best Thing” – Ray LaMontagne “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” – Cyndi Lauper “Wannabe” – Spice Girls “Uptown Funk” – Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars “Best Day Of My Life” – American Authors “Brown Eyed Girl” – Van Morrison “Shut Up and Dance” – WALK THE MOON “Sugar” – Maroon 5 “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” – Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell “Say You Won’t Let Go” – James Arthur “Forever” – Chris Brown “Happy” – Pharrell Williams “I’m Yours” – Jason Mraz “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” – Beyoncé “Make You Feel My Love” – Adele “We Are Family” – 1995 Remaster – Sister Sledge “September” – Earth, Wind & Fire “At Last” – Etta James “Speechless” – Dan + Shay “Don’t Stop Believin’” – Journey “Chapel Of Love” – The Dixie Cups “XO” – John Mayer “Dancing in the Moonlight” – Toploader “I Do” – Colbie Caillat “Lover” – Taylor Swift “24K Magic” – Bruno Mars “Dancing Queen” – ABBA “Sweet Caroline” – Neil Diamond “How Long Will I Love You” – Ellie Goulding “Lucky” – Jason Mraz, Colbie Caillat “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” – Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” – Shania Twain “Kiss Me” – Sixpence None The Richer “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber “The Luckiest” – Ben Folds “I’m Coming Out” – Diana Ross “I Want You Back” – The Jackson 5 “Little Things” – One Direction “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” – 2019 Remaster James Taylor “Party In The U.S.A.” – Miley Cyrus “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher” – Jackie Wilson “Mambo No. 5 (a Little Bit of…)” – Lou Bega “Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Haley Reinhart “I Won’t Give Up” – Jason Mraz “Tenerife Sea” – Ed Sheeran “Ain’t No Other Man” – Christina Aguilera “L-O-V-E” – Nat King Cole “No Diggity” – Blackstreet, Dr. Dre, Queen Pen “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran “Timber” – Pitbull, Ke$ha “Ho Hey” – The Lumineers “Love Shack” – The B-52’s “Perfect Duet” – Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé “Build Me Up Buttercup” – The Foundations “Mr. Brightside” – The Killers “I Get to Love You” – Ruelle “Stand by Me” – Ben E. King “Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Elvis Presley “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” – Queen “Footloose” – Kenny Loggins “Jump Around” – House Of Pain “Billie Jean” – Michael Jackson “Livin’ On A Prayer” – Bon Jovi “What Makes You Beautiful” – One Direction “Let’s Get Married” – Jagged Edge, Run, Lamarquis Jefferson “Walking On Sunshine” – Katrina & The Waves “Raise Your Glass” – P!nk “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” – Michael Jackson “Valerie” – Mark Ronson, Amy Winehouse “Treasure” – Bruno Mars “Here Comes The Sun” – The Beatles “For Once In My Life” – Stevie Wonder “Shallow” – Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper “No Scrubs” – TLC “I Choose You” – Sara Bareilles “A Sky Full of Stars” – Coldplay “Play That Funky Music” – Wild Cherry “Yeah!” – Usher, Lil Jon, Ludacris “Cupid Shuffle” – Cupid

Diamonds Factory put all the songs together in a Spotify playlist, but we added a few more local favorites—according to DJs and musicians—and others for a playlist of our own, here.

