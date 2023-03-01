Weddings

Exclusive: Inside the Wedding of Capitals’ Tom Wilson and Pro Beach-Volleyball Player Taylor Pischke at the Salamander

The "understated elegance" theme included a gray, white, and sage color scheme.

Written by
| Photographed by Theo Milo Photography | Published on

Professional beach-volleyball player Taylor Pischke and Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson met at one of Taylor’s tournaments. This summer, the longtime couple married in Middleburg in the company of 112 guests. “Understated elegance,” says the pair’s wedding planner, was utmost as they shaped their vision of the big day.

The “intimate, fun” outdoor affair at Salamander Resort was decorated in white, dove gray, and sage green. Taylor crafted some of the day-of paper, including the menus, signs, and escort-card display, which featured a collection of photos of loved ones. The couple’s rescue pup, Halle, played a big part: hanging out with the bride while she got ready, posing for photos, and—Taylor’s favorite detail—inspiring the cake topper. Tom’s favorite details were cocktail hour in the culinary garden, with live music, and the newlyweds’ first dance. For dinner, guests chose among New York strip, chicken breast, and risotto featuring vegetables from the property’s garden. The sweet finish: wedding cake layered with tres leches and strawberries-and-cream.

jones-2
jones-1

1602-Taylor and Tom-Theo Milo Photo
1171-Taylor and Tom-Theo Milo Photo

1613-Taylor and Tom-Theo Milo Photo
1615-Taylor and Tom-Theo Milo Photo

The Details

 

Planning and design: Anne Kelley Events

Florist: Love Blooms DC

Hair and makeup: Amie Decker Beauty

Bride’s attire: Suzanne Neville from Zoya’s Atelier

Groom’s attire: Custom by Elevee Lifestyle

Bridesmaids’ attire: Show Me Your Mumu

Groomsmen’s attire: Indochino

Music: Abby Rose (cocktail hour); DJ Phlipz (ceremony and reception)

Videographer: Monachetti Films

Photo booth: ShowPow Events

Tent and lighting: Sugarplum Tents

Rentals: Something Vintage

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

