Exclusive: Inside the Wedding of Capitals’ Tom Wilson and Pro Beach-Volleyball Player Taylor Pischke at the Salamander

Professional beach-volleyball player Taylor Pischke and Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson met at one of Taylor’s tournaments. This summer, the longtime couple married in Middleburg in the company of 112 guests. “Understated elegance,” says the pair’s wedding planner, was utmost as they shaped their vision of the big day.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

The “intimate, fun” outdoor affair at Salamander Resort was decorated in white, dove gray, and sage green. Taylor crafted some of the day-of paper, including the menus, signs, and escort-card display, which featured a collection of photos of loved ones. The couple’s rescue pup, Halle, played a big part: hanging out with the bride while she got ready, posing for photos, and—Taylor’s favorite detail—inspiring the cake topper. Tom’s favorite details were cocktail hour in the culinary garden, with live music, and the newlyweds’ first dance. For dinner, guests chose among New York strip, chicken breast, and risotto featuring vegetables from the property’s garden. The sweet finish: wedding cake layered with tres leches and strawberries-and-cream.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!