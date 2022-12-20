Help, We Can’t Stop Watching T.J. Oshie Drink From a Candle Holder at Tom Wilson’s Wedding

This August, T.J. Oshie (along with John Carlson and a host of other Caps players), attended the wedding of Tom Wilson and Taylor Pischke at the Salamander Resort and Spa. The “intimate, fun outdoor affair”—as we wrote about it in our on-the-way January 2023 issue, was decorated in shades of white, dove gray, and sage green—and apparently, it was one heck of a party.

Last night, florist Emily Harmon Lin of Love Blooms shared a TikTok of some photos she’d snagged from social media the night of the wedding—and yes, we’ve watched it no less than 100 times.

In the video, Oshie is pictured in three images, twice with Carlson and a third with the bride—in each, clutching what is reportedly a Captain-and-coke in a candle holder. The video’s been hearted nearly 10,000 times in 18 hours and honestly, we get it. The team’s knack for celebrating is full-on endearing.

“I really was not expecting the post to blow up like it did; I underestimated people’s love for Oshie,” says Lin, who first spotted the photos on the Instagram stories of Oshie’s wife, Lauren Oshie. (Note: We checked, and while there are a few more fun photos of the evening on the grid, evidence of no such debauchery remains.)

Harmon, who says she has worked with Lauren Oshie in the past, says she shot her a message to let her know she thought it was funny, too—lest there be any angst about the florist watching on as ditched decor becomes novelty glassware.

It should come as no surprise, though, that Harmon says T.J. Oshie was not the only guest drinking from candle sticks, although: “I suspect he started it.”

The Wilsons’ wedding planner, Anne Kelley, says it was a bit of a “omg” moment as it happened in real time: “Maybe they felt it reminiscent of drinking out of the Stanley cup,” Kelley says, laughing. “I think he started it as a joke and then started a trend—less trips to the bar when it’s that full, I guess!”

Take all our candle holders—we’re here for it.

A few photos from the wedding day, by Theo Milo Photography.

