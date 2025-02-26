A Vintage Bridal Event Is Happening Near Union Market This Weekend

Whether looking for a special 1930s silk gown with lace detailing, or feeling inspired by Sabrina Carpenter and wanting to pay homage to old Hollywood with a 60s lingerie vibe, brides wanting to incorporate vintage pieces into their wedding wardrobe will have plenty to choose from at the bridal event at Autoshop in the Union Market District this weekend.

On Sunday, March 2, the Libby & My gift shop Vintage, Vintage, Vintage will host “Something Old: A Vintage Bridal Event” at 416 Morse Street, NE, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or 10 a.m. for early access tickets holders). More than 25 vendors—including Ally Bird Vintage out of East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the Georgetown luxury consignment store Ella Rue, Fairfax Bridal Thrift Boutique, Love Couture Bridal, and the Hyattsville-based vintage gift store Petals and Post—will be on hand at the warehouse-style venue with everything from wedding dresses and jewelry to clothing for wedding guests and wedding-day loungewear. Collectively, inventory will cover trends from 1920s silk details through early 2000s strapless dresses, with sizes ranging 0 to 12 (with some exceptions) for bridal gowns, and 0 to 24 for other styles. Plus, there will be embroiderers and tailors on site to assist shoppers.

Tickets are available online through Eventbrite and at the door, and are $15 for general admission and $30 for early access—in addition to early admission, the latter includes a sweet treat from Bisnonna Bakeshop in Fairfax. The first 50 attendees with also receive a custom-embroidered handkerchief from Stitches DC.