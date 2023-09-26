A Modern-Disco-Themed Wedding at Glen Echo Park

On their first date, at Jack Rose Dining Saloon in Adams Morgan, Amanda and Jason closed down the bar. Four and a half years later, Jason proposed in a cabin in Michigan over Fourth of July weekend. Their modern-disco-themed celebration gestured to the season and Glen Echo Park’s retro vibe with disco balls, velvet, and autumnal olive-green, mustard, and terra-cotta hues with black and gold accents.

A clear-top tent transformed the ceremony space, says Amanda, whose preferred flowers were anthuriums (her favorite) and lilies, which had been featured at her parents’ wedding. Memorable details were the ones most personal, she says: “My late father’s presence was felt everywhere during our ceremony, which meant so much to me.” Jason loved the warm, inviting reception area, which started as a blank canvas. Signature cocktails included sangria, sparkling wine, and apple cider, and while they served an “epic” wedding cake at the rehearsal dinner, they opted for mini pies and Garrett popcorn—a nod to the couple’s Chicago home—for dessert at the reception.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

