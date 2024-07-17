This Wedding at Iron Gate Was Designed to Feel Like an Intimate Dinner and Dance Party

Rebecca, a congressional staffer from Connecticut, and Matt, a doctor from Potomac, met on Hinge and got to know one another at what would be Rebecca’s first—and last!—Hinge date at Maxwell Park in Shaw. Three years later Matt proposed while the pair were on a cross country skiing trip in Montreal, and last November, they hosted their wedding welcome party at that same Shaw wine bar where sparks initially flew.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their November nuptials, the pair hosted an intimate dinner party-inspired affair with 80 guests at Iron Gate, which they decorated in seasonal shades of cream, rust, orange, yellow and gold. Rebecca’s favorite part was the series of short toasts friends and family shared during the dinner portion of the evening. Matt’s favorite part was the “unbelievably good” food, which included a family-style three-course meal that started with focaccia and a squash-and-pear salad followed by salmon, roasted chicken, gnocchi, and caesar salad. For dessert: olive oil cake, chocolate budino, plus a chocolate wedding cake with a topper that honored their cat, Frankie. To keep the dance party portion going, Matt made sure that the deejay played “adequate” disco tracks.

Following the wedding day, the pair honeymooned in Big Sur, California.

The Details

Join the conversation!