Weddings

This Wedding at Iron Gate Was Designed to Feel Like an Intimate Dinner and Dance Party

The couple says guests told them the food was the they'd ever had at a wedding.

Written by
| Photographed by Outtakes Studio | Published on

Rebecca, a congressional staffer from Connecticut, and Matt, a doctor from Potomac, met on Hinge and got to know one another at what would be Rebecca’s first—and last!—Hinge date at Maxwell Park in Shaw. Three years later Matt proposed while the pair were on a cross country skiing trip in Montreal, and last November, they hosted their wedding welcome party at that same Shaw wine bar where sparks initially flew.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their November nuptials, the pair hosted an intimate dinner party-inspired affair with 80 guests at Iron Gate, which they decorated in seasonal shades of cream, rust, orange, yellow and gold. Rebecca’s favorite part was the series of short toasts friends and family shared during the dinner portion of the evening. Matt’s favorite part was the “unbelievably good” food, which included a family-style three-course meal that started with focaccia and a squash-and-pear salad followed by salmon, roasted chicken, gnocchi, and caesar salad. For dessert: olive oil cake, chocolate budino, plus a chocolate wedding cake with a topper that honored their cat, Frankie. To keep the dance party portion going, Matt made sure that the deejay played “adequate” disco tracks.

Following the wedding day, the pair honeymooned in Big Sur, California.

Rebecca + Matt Submission
Rebecca + Matt Submission
Rebecca + Matt Submission
Rebecca + Matt Submission

Rebecca + Matt Submission
Rebecca + Matt Submission

Rebecca + Matt Submission
Rebecca + Matt Submission

Rebecca + Matt Submission
Rebecca + Matt Submission
Rebecca + Matt Submission
Rebecca + Matt Submission

Rebecca + Matt Submission
Rebecca + Matt Submission

Rebecca + Matt Submission
Rebecca + Matt Submission

Rebecca + Matt Submission
Rebecca + Matt Submission
Rebecca + Matt Submission
Rebecca + Matt Submission
Rebecca + Matt Submission

The Details

Planning and design: Honey and Lavender Events

Venue and caterer: Iron Gate D.C.

Florist: House of Jeanne

Invitations: The Knot

Cake: Buzz Bakeshop

Hair and makeup: Modern Bridal Studio

Bride’s attire: A.L.C.

Groom’s attire: Bonobos

Music: Lucy Black Entertainment

Photographer: Outtakes Studio

Cat cake topper: HedgehogandBeyond via Etsy

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day