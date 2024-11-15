Weddings

A Fall Wedding at Iron Gate

The two-day affair featured a romance theme and jewel tones.

Written by
| Photographed by Danielle Towle Photography | Published on
Photographs by Danielle Towle Photography

Jessica, a benefits consultant from Iowa, and Jay, a program manager from Gujarat, India, met on Hinge. Four years after their first date at the now defunct TenPenh in Tysons, Jay popped the question in the company of friends at Paradise Springs Winery.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their wedding, the pair planned a two-day celebration that included a Hindu ceremony at Tandoori Fairfax on Saturday, followed by an American wedding at Iron Gate on Sunday. “It was special combining our traditions and cultures on both days,” says Jessica. For the design, they chose a romantic theme decorated in jewel tones—including colorful taper candles that lined the reception tables. Jessica’s favorite part was having a small, intimate celebration (they limited their guest list to 70 people); Jay’s was writing their own vows. At Iron Gate, the couple worked with the restaurant to create a personalized menu—”We wanted the incredible food and cocktails to be the center of our reception and it was,” says Jessica. Among the other highlights of the day were personalized name cards at each table, napkins that shared “fun facts” about the couple, and a portrait session at the Dupont Circle Hotel. Following their big weekend, the newlyweds spent three weeks honeymooning in Thailand and Vietnam.

See the details of their wedding below. 

DSC_4802
DSC_5847-2
DSC_5368
DSC_6046
DSC_6010
DSC_6140
DSC_6149
DSC_4844
DSC_7074
DSC_7427
DSC_6746
DSC_7703-2
DSC_8175-2
DSC_8317
DSC_6380
DSC_8366

DSC_8349
DSC_8621

DSC_8816
DSC_9094-2
DSC_8382
DSC_9155
DSC_9278
DSC_9173

DSC_9314
DSC_9323

The Details

Venue: Tandoori Fairfax (Saturday); Iron Gate (Sunday)

Planning and design: Ashley Nicole Events

Florist: Karin’s Florist 

Invitations: Designed and printed by bride 

Cake: Victoria’s Cakery  

Hairstylist: Mara Hair Studio (Saturday); Fernanda Celidonio (Sunday)

 

Makeup artist: Kiley Smith (Saturday); Fernanda Celidonio (Sunday)

Bride’s attire: The Saree Room (Saturday); Martin Thornburg (Sunday)

Groom’s attire: Mohar (Saturday); SuitSupply (Sunday)

Music:DJ Rell Deez (Saturday); Kelton Higgins (Sunday)

Henna Artist: HennAbeer

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day