Weddings

This Lavender-and-Black Wedding Was Designed to Feel Like a Warm, Sophisticated Dinner Party

Candles and string lights gave Dock 5 at Union Market the perfect glow.

While students at Georgetown, Andrea, from Wisconsin, and Suraj, from Pennsylvania, met through a mutual friend. A few years later, that friend officiated at their wedding in DC.

The couple says their vision for the day was a “warm, sophisticated dinner party” with delicious food and free-flowing drinks, plus “loads of dancing and merriment.” One priority was blending their two cultures in a way that felt authentic, including sangeet-style dances, which—in a surprise to the couple—featured most of the guests. Other influences were seasonality and location: They included cherry blossoms on the invitations and chose a late-winter/early-spring palette of black, ecru, soft white, warm lavender, and indigo. A special touch: The floral ceiling installation they walked beneath at the ceremony hung overhead during Andrea and Suraj’s first meal as a married couple­­—a candlelit dinner infused with South Indian flavors.

The Details

Venue: Dock 5 at Union Market

Planning and design: Vieira Events

Florist: Sweet Root Village

Invitations: Emily Baird Design

Caterer: Occasions Caterers

Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop (Closed)

Hair and makeup: MAB Artistry

Bride’s attire: Romona Keveza

Groom’s attire: Suitsupply

Music: Lucy Black Luxe band from Lucy Black Entertainment

Rentals: Something Vintage; Perfect Settings; BBJ La Tavola

Transportation: Chariots for Hire; Fleet Transportation

Security: Claviger Security

Lighting and draping: Event Dynamics

 

This wedding originally appeared in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

