This “Bright and Autumnal” Wedding Took Place on the Groom’s Family Farm

Friends helped throw a party to introduce Aria, a growth marketer from California, and Wilson, a tech investor from DC, when both were living in San Francisco. Their second date—roller-skating at a church turned skating rink—was more memorable than their first, they say, and four years later they decided to marry.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The venue, Wilson’s grandparents’ Virginia farm—which he grew up visiting—became even more special, the groom says, when his grandfather commemorated the wedding by adding a plaque at the spot along the fence where Aria and Wilson exchanged vows. The “bright and autumnal” theme featured hues of marigold, sky blue, and burnt orange, accent-ed by locally grown flowers and the mixed floral prints of the bridesmaids’ dresses. Guests found their seats at the reception tent with place cards that Aria designed, and then she and her dad got the party started with a Saturday Night Fever–inspired dance. Instead of wedding cake, the newly­weds served Krispy Kreme doughnuts and “A&W” (Aria and Wilson) root-beer floats for dessert.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!