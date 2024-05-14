Weddings

A Wedding at Woodlawn With a “Golden Hour” Theme

The September soirée in Alexandria featured a pink and cream color palette.

Written by
| Photographed by Anna Schmidt Photography | Published on

Olivia, a physician assistant from Alexandria, and Douglas, an ICU nurse from Raleigh, met as students at Appalachian Station University. After six years of dating, Douglas proposed at Olivia’s parents’ vacation home.

For their September wedding at Woodlawn in Alexandria, the pair decided on a “golden hour” theme—their rehearsal dinner even included a sunset monument boat tour of the Alexandria harbor—decorated in shades of pink and cream. Throughout the day, the pair focused on highlighting details they say were meaningful to them, including: the bride’s earrings, which her mother wore on her wedding day; signature cocktails named for the couples’ home states, the Virginian and the Carolinian; the groom’s favorite chocolate-covered graham crackers from Wilsons candies as favors; and the venue itself—a place the bride’s grandmother used to work, full of childhood memories for the bride. Another unique touch: a cookie/brownie skillet bar for dessert. Following the celebration, the newlyweds honeymooned in the Dominican Republic.

4M2A0687
DSC00217
0177_OliviaDoug_4M2A0893
0203_OliviaDoug_4M2A0968

 

0380_OliviaDoug_DSC00709
0389_OliviaDoug_0G4A1818

0780_OliviaDoug_DSC_1494
0776_OliviaDoug_DSC01333

0841_OliviaDoug_DSC01435
0831_OliviaDoug_DSC_1522

 

0660_OliviaDoug_DSC_1369
DSC01147

 

 

 

The Details

Photography: Anna Schmidt Photography

Planning and design: Anne Kelley Events

Venue: Woodlawn

Florist: Flowers at 38

Invitations: Minted

Caterer and cake: Main Event Caterers

Hair and makeup: Georgetown Bride

Bride’s attire: Theia Couture

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Bridesmaids’ attire: Revelry

Music: DJ D-Mac & Associates

Transportation: Old Town Trolley Tours

Signage: Ivy and Linen Design

Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

