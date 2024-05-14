A Wedding at Woodlawn With a “Golden Hour” Theme

Olivia, a physician assistant from Alexandria, and Douglas, an ICU nurse from Raleigh, met as students at Appalachian Station University. After six years of dating, Douglas proposed at Olivia’s parents’ vacation home.

For their September wedding at Woodlawn in Alexandria, the pair decided on a “golden hour” theme—their rehearsal dinner even included a sunset monument boat tour of the Alexandria harbor—decorated in shades of pink and cream. Throughout the day, the pair focused on highlighting details they say were meaningful to them, including: the bride’s earrings, which her mother wore on her wedding day; signature cocktails named for the couples’ home states, the Virginian and the Carolinian; the groom’s favorite chocolate-covered graham crackers from Wilsons candies as favors; and the venue itself—a place the bride’s grandmother used to work, full of childhood memories for the bride. Another unique touch: a cookie/brownie skillet bar for dessert. Following the celebration, the newlyweds honeymooned in the Dominican Republic.

The Details

