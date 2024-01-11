A Natty Boh-Inspired Escort Wall and Royal Farms Chicken Made This a Very Maryland Wedding

Laura and Robby’s outdoor wedding at is filled with personalized details, from their vows to their food selections. The couple, who are both from Maryland, found unique ways to pay homage to their beloved state, including their Natty Boh-inspired escort wall display (which doubles as a nod to their first date). The couple also wanted to share their love for Maryland’s cuisine, by serving fresh oysters, crab cakes, and even Royal Farms chicken as a late-night snack. Despite the well-crafted menu, Robby’s favorite part of the big day was exchanging their own vows

As for their wedding-day attire, Laura swooned in a fitted strapless gown that included a gorgeous bow back, paired beautifully with her ‘maids, who donned gowns in various shades of blue. Robby and his gents also looked dapper in navy suits. Keep scrolling to see more of this tented September wedding reception!

The Details