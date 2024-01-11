Weddings

A Natty Boh-Inspired Escort Wall and Royal Farms Chicken Made This a Very Maryland Wedding

There were also fresh oysters, crab cakes, and a nautical blue color palette

Written by | Photographed by Lauren Swann Photography | Published on

Laura and Robby’s outdoor wedding at is filled with personalized details, from their vows to their food selections. The couple, who are both from Maryland, found unique ways to pay homage to their beloved state, including their Natty Boh-inspired escort wall display (which doubles as a nod to their first date). The couple also wanted to share their love for Maryland’s cuisine, by serving fresh oysters, crab cakes, and even Royal Farms chicken as a late-night snack. Despite the well-crafted menu, Robby’s favorite part of the big day was exchanging their own vows 

As for their wedding-day attire, Laura swooned in a fitted strapless gown that included a gorgeous bow back, paired beautifully with her ‘maids, who donned gowns in various shades of blue. Robby and his gents also looked dapper in navy suits. Keep scrolling to see more of this tented September wedding reception!

The Details 

Photographer:  Lauren Swann

Venue: Brittland Manor

Planning + Design: Social Graces Events

Florist: Floret and Vine

Invitations: Lana Dreams

Catering: Occasions Catering, LLC

Bar + Camper: Vintage Views

Cake: Sugar Bakers Cakes

Hair + Makeup Stylist: Vintage Veils

Bride’s Attire: Sareh Nuori from Gamberdellas 

Groom’s Attire: Men’s Wearhouse

Bridesmaids’ Attire: Azazie

 Music/Entertainment: District Remix

 Transportation: Chesapeake Charter

Videographer: nVu Films

Rentals: White Glove Rentals

Tent/Rentals: Eastern Shore Tent and Events

