Weddings

A Tented Summer Wedding at Keswick Vineyards

The soft colors, parasol-filled portraits, and golden-hour lighting set a romantic scene.

Photographs by Ashley Olson Photography

Lyric, a senior UX designer at Deloitte Digital, and Cory, a cybersecurity engineer at Ernst & Young, met as fourth graders in elementary school in Raleigh, North Carolina. The two began dating their senior year of high school, and continued through college with Cory at the University of Virginia and Lyric at UNC Chapel Hill—their friends joking that they were “part-time students” at both universities. After six years together, Cory popped the question at Dumbarton Oaks, where he’d secretly arranged for a photographer to capture the proposal and family and friends (many of whom had traveled from out of town) to gather and wait to celebrate. 

For their June wedding the pair wanted a “timeless, elegant” vibe and a soft, neutral palette. They chose Keswick Vineyards for the venue, champagne as the primary design color, and ikebana-inspired floral arrangements in light pink, cream, taupe, and white to bring the vision together. Bridesmaids carried flowers in rattan baskets down the aisle at the outdoor ceremony, and the rattan detail was repeated at the tented reception with the lanterns that hung over the dinner tables and the dance floor. Signature cocktails were named for places that were meaningful to the couple: Chapel Hill margaritas, Charlottesville old fashions, and Raleigh ranch water. Having a packed dance floor with a fun playlist was a top priority for the couple—mission accomplished, says Lyric, who also says her dad was doing splits on the dance floor—and to refuel, they arranged for a late-night delivery of Chick-fil-A. Following the wedding, the newlyweds spent two and a half weeks traveling Japan and Thailand. See the details of their big day below.

The Details

Photographer: Ashley Olson Photography

Venue: Keswick Vineyards

Planning and design: Erin Cleveland Events

Florist: Willow Branch Flowers

Caterer: Lexington Catering Company

Stationery: Dandelion Patch

Cake: Cake Bloom

Hair and makeup: The Veil Hair & Makeup

Bride’s attire: Neta Dover

Groom’s attire: Indochino

Bridesmaids’ attire: Revelry

Groomsmen’s attire: Vera Wang

Linens: Lexington Catering Company 

Music: DJ Fit

Rentals: MS Events, Blue Ridge Event Production

Transportation: Easy Riders Transportation

Videography: Piximpress

Officiant: Christy Harman

 

More:
