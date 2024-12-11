Weddings

This Vineyard Wedding Featured a Wine and Burgundy Color Scheme

The design was inspired by the groom's floral-print shoes.

Written by
Photographed by Apke Photography
Photographs by Apke Photography

Ashley, a marketing and communications professional who grew up in Maryland, and Craig, a human resources professional from New Orleans, first met at a party hosted by a mutual friend, then reconnected when they wound up on the same flag football team. She thought he was cute but very shy; he says he thought she was way out of his league. During their first date, they bonded over shared interests: Quentin Tarantino movies, The Good Place (both the tv show and podcast), and world travel, plus similar childhood experiences. Three and a half years later, Craig proposed.

For their June vineyard wedding, they wanted a “floral elegance” theme decorated in wine, burgundy, gold, ivory, and mauve—inspired by the colors and print of the groom’s shoes. For the menu, they chose a family-style dinner of braised cabernet black angus short ribs, cheese ravioli with marinara, green beans with sesame and almond crunch, garlic roasted potatoes, and more. Afterwards, they sliced into a caramel cake with caramel buttercream. For favors, they gave guests authentic, individually wrapped New Orleans pralines.

The Details

Photographer: Apke Photography

Venue: Kalero Vineyard

Planning, design, day-of paper, and florals: Wildflower Hill Co.

Catering: Root & Stem Catering DC

Cake: Caroline’s Cakes
Hair and makeup: Best Face Forward 

Bride’s attire: Anthropologie

Groom’s attire: The Black Tux

Groomsmen’s attire: SuitShop

Music:  JJ&T Entertainment

Rentals: Table Manners, Happily Hitched

Transportation: Reston Limousine

Live Stream: Love Stream

Invitations: Minted

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

