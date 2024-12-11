This Vineyard Wedding Featured a Wine and Burgundy Color Scheme

Ashley, a marketing and communications professional who grew up in Maryland, and Craig, a human resources professional from New Orleans, first met at a party hosted by a mutual friend, then reconnected when they wound up on the same flag football team. She thought he was cute but very shy; he says he thought she was way out of his league. During their first date, they bonded over shared interests: Quentin Tarantino movies, The Good Place (both the tv show and podcast), and world travel, plus similar childhood experiences. Three and a half years later, Craig proposed.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their June vineyard wedding, they wanted a “floral elegance” theme decorated in wine, burgundy, gold, ivory, and mauve—inspired by the colors and print of the groom’s shoes. For the menu, they chose a family-style dinner of braised cabernet black angus short ribs, cheese ravioli with marinara, green beans with sesame and almond crunch, garlic roasted potatoes, and more. Afterwards, they sliced into a caramel cake with caramel buttercream. For favors, they gave guests authentic, individually wrapped New Orleans pralines.

The Details

Join the conversation!