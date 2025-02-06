Weddings

An October Wedding at Glen Ellen Farm

The couple: A detective and a chef for the Washington Commanders.

Written by
| Photographed by Danielle Real Photography | Published on

Ami, a detective, and Kendall, a chef for the Washington Commanders, met online. They talked for hours on their first date, and their relationship grew for two years. On one of the couple’s monthly “fancy” date nights, he surprised her with a proposal that included a scrapbook of their love story and a private balcony draped in fairy lights at the Conrad hotel.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The pair say their neutral wedding palette in ivory, beige, mauve, and green was meant to complement Glen Ellen Farm’s natural beauty. After the ceremony in front of the pond, guests found their seats at the reception with a s’mores-inspired escort wall that nodded to Ami’s Girl Scout days. Round menus set off the eclectic dinner list: After passed as well as stationary appetizers, guests began the meal with cornbread and salad, followed by a choice of Sicilian pesto fish, chicken milanese, or fusilli butternut squash with russet-potato gratin. The bride’s longtime friend from high school in Uganda baked the sweet finish—a two-tier vanilla-passionfruit cake with buttercream frosting.

The Details

Planning and design: Ideally Yours DC

Florist: Springvale Floral

Invitations: Boxed Wedding Invitations

Caterer: Eleven Courses Catering & Event Co.

Cake: Olivia Infield

Hairstylist: Angslayz

Makeup artist: Blush by Makki

Bride’s attire: Handmade in Gambia at Phuzion Boutique

Groom’s and groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music: DJ Willie

Rentals: Curated Events D.C.; Select Event Group

Escort wall: Sweet Gifts

Transportation: Chariots for Hire

Content creation: In the Moment Content Creators

 

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day