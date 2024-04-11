A Celestial-Themed Wedding Full of Ukrainian Traditions

Anastasia and Paul met on Bumble and sparks flew on their first date. Four years later, Paul proposed on a walk along the Canal D’Amour (or “Channel of Love”) on a trip to Greece. According to local lore, the couple explains, couples who swim in the canal are “destined to remain in love eternally,”—so once she said “yes,” Anastasia jumped in.

For their August wedding, the Bethesda pair combined elements of the bride’s Ukrainian heritage (including such traditions as the rushnyk, Ukrainian dances and wedding bread, plus sunflowers), with a celestial theme (which appeared on the cake, photo booth, a floral moon installation, and more) that they say was a “true testament to their love story and artistic spirits.” The color palette featured hues of light blues and yellows throughout.

See all the details of their celestial-themed wedding below.

The Details

Photography: Kate Thompson | Venue: Private Club | Planning and design: Hannah Rose Event Design | Florist: Eight Tree Street Floral | Invitations: Gilded Swan Paperie | Cake: Cakes by Lalae | Hairstylist: Kiley Morgan of Monarch Salon Collective | Makeup artist: Francisca Rogel | Photobooth: Silly Shotz Photobooth | Music: Bachelor Boys Band | Moon prop: Felycia Furnary | Dance floor and cloud effect: FM Event Productions | Live painter: Jason Gaillard | Rentals: Select Event Group | Bride’s attire: custom by Milla Nova | Groom’s attire: Indochino | Bridesmaids: Dear Cleo

