A Stylish Outdoor November Wedding at the Wharf

Kickball brought together Jimmy, an aerospace engineer from DC, and David, an environmental-nonprofit professional from Colorado. Seven years after a postgame meetup, David proposed over dinner while the two were vacationing in Madrid.

The couple’s November wedding at the Dockmaster Building at the Wharf, was decorated in a color scheme of greens, pinks, and rose gold, celebrated their many travels, and lush greenery made the party feel like a walk in nearby Rock Creek Park. They got ready together before a first look with their parents, and a string ensemble played classic versions of pop songs as guests were greeted with Champagne at the ceremony. At the reception, travel­ inspired signature cocktails included a “Proposal in Madrid”—a Spanish-accented gin and tonic—and the menu featured tapas, paella, and traditional Salvadoran dishes, including popsicles from a charamusca cart. Jimmy’s favorite memory is their first kiss as husband and husband, with the Washington Monument and waterfront as a backdrop. David says two things stand out: having all of their favorite people in one place and the moment when one of their favorite drag performers, Druex Sidora, danced with Jimmy’s dad.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

