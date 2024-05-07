A Stylish Outdoor November Wedding at the Wharf

Kickball brought together Jimmy, an aerospace engineer from DC, and David, an environmental-nonprofit professional from Colorado. Seven years after a postgame meetup, David proposed over dinner while the two were vacationing in Madrid.
The couple’s November wedding at the Dockmaster Building at the Wharf, was decorated in a color scheme of greens, pinks, and rose gold, celebrated their many travels, and lush greenery made the party feel like a walk in nearby Rock Creek Park. They got ready together before a first look with their parents, and a string ensemble played classic versions of pop songs as guests were greeted with Champagne at the ceremony. At the reception, travel inspired signature cocktails included a “Proposal in Madrid”—a Spanish-accented gin and tonic—and the menu featured tapas, paella, and traditional Salvadoran dishes, including popsicles from a charamusca cart. Jimmy’s favorite memory is their first kiss as husband and husband, with the Washington Monument and waterfront as a backdrop. David says two things stand out: having all of their favorite people in one place and the moment when one of their favorite drag performers, Druex Sidora, danced with Jimmy’s dad.
The Details
Planning and design: Dantus & Co. Events
Florist: Tilled Studio
Rentals: Select Event Group; Honeywood Event Rentals; Something Vintage
Catering: Spilled Milk Catering
Cake: Elle
Desserts: Ladurée; Pâtisserie Poupon
Hair and makeup: Carla Pressley Hair & Make Up
Linens: BBJ La Tavola
Jimmy’s attire: Tom Ford (suit); Christian Louboutin (shoes)
David’s attire: Valentino Garavani
Music: District Strings; DJ D-Mac & Associates
Getting-ready hotel: Pendry Washington DC–The Wharf
Drag Performers: Tatianna, Crystal Edge, and Druex Sidora
Photographer: Nikki Daskalakis
This wedding originally appeared in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.