A Stylish Outdoor November Wedding at the Wharf

Kickball brought together Jimmy, an aerospace engineer from DC, and David, an environmental-nonprofit professional from Colorado. Seven years after a postgame meetup, David proposed over dinner while the two were vacationing in Madrid.

The couple’s November wedding at the Dockmaster Building at the Wharf, was decorated in a color scheme of greens, pinks, and rose gold, celebrated their many travels, and lush greenery made the party feel like a walk in nearby Rock Creek Park. They got ready together before a first look with their parents, and a string ensemble played classic versions of pop songs as guests were greeted with Champagne at the ceremony. At the reception, travel­ inspired signature cocktails included a “Proposal in Madrid”—a Spanish-accented gin and tonic—and the menu featured tapas, paella, and traditional Salvadoran dishes, including popsicles from a charamusca cart. Jimmy’s favorite memory is their first kiss as husband and husband, with the Washington Monument and waterfront as a backdrop. David says two things stand out: having all of their favorite people in one place and the moment when one of their favorite drag performers, Druex Sidora, danced with Jimmy’s dad.

The Details

Planning and design: Dantus & Co. Events

Florist: Tilled Studio

Rentals: Select Event Group; Honeywood Event Rentals; Something Vintage

Catering: Spilled Milk Catering

Cake: Elle

Desserts: Ladurée; Pâtisserie Poupon

Hair and makeup: Carla Pressley Hair & Make Up

Linens: BBJ La Tavola

Jimmy’s attire: Tom Ford (suit); Christian Louboutin (shoes)

David’s attire: Valentino Garavani

Music: District Strings; DJ D-Mac & Associates

Getting-ready hotel: Pendry Washington DC–The Wharf

Drag Performers: Tatianna, Crystal Edge, and Druex Sidora

Photographer: Nikki Daskalakis

Venue: Dockmaster Building at the Wharf

 

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

