Weddings

A September Wedding at Dumbarton House

Greenery and custom green toile linens set the garden-party scene.

Written by
| Photographed by Vicki Grafton Photography | Published on
Photographs by Vicki Grafton Photography
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-825
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-826

Attorneys Anna and Brandon met in law school. Initially, their time together was spent as part of a group of friends hanging out together after class, but within a few weeks, they realized there was something more between them, and Brandon asked Anna out on the date. The date—which started at (the now defunct) Tico at 14th and U streets—lasted five days and included a trip to the Baltimore Aquarium, a hike at Potomac Falls, and a Wizard’s game. Six and a half years later, Brandon proposed on a walk along their favorite stretch of Swann Street.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their September wedding at Dumbarton House, the couple highlighted their first date and proposal spots as well as other significant locations on a map of events that they included with their invitation suite, which also featured a custom Cherry Blossom design that reappeared on their day-of paper and bar decal. Another custom design element: the green toile fabric used for the reception linens, and bowties and sashes for the ring bearers flower girls. Anna had imagined it at the start of the planning process and ultimately had the fabric custom made when she couldn’t find it after a months-long search. Musical touches included a playlist of modern songs played by the string quartet, including Runaway by Kanye West and Something by the Beatles, which Brandon and Anna, respectively, walked down the aisle too. At the end of the evening the pair cut a small cake to go along with the Pittsburgh cookie table (Brandon’s hometown tradition); and afterwards, the newlyweds’ honeymoon consisted of five days skiing in Whistler, followed by nine days in Hawaii.

Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-121
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-170
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-181
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-223
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-306
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-316
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-339
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-343

 

Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-486
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-499
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-545
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-576
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-616
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-658
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-689
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-690
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-695
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-779
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-790
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-808
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-814
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-816
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-825
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-826
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-832
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-834
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-857
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-875
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-878
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-919
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-927
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-1010
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-1061
Anna_&_Brandon_2022_-_Vicki_Grafton_Photography-1186

The Details

Planning and design: The One Moment Events

Photographer: Vicki Grafton Photography

Invitations: Curious Fox Press

Florals: She Loves Me

Caterer and cake: Main Event Caterers

Hair and makeup: MAB Hair and Makeup Artistry

Bride’s attire: Anne Barge from Love Couture Bridal

Groom’s attire: Ezra Paul

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music: Two Rivers Chamber Music (ceremony); The Wave (reception)

Transportation: RMA Limo

Videography: Paperboys

Venue: Dumbarton House

Tent: Sugarplum Tents

Rentals and decor: Paisley and Jade; House of Hough; Select Event Group

 

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day