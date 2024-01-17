Weddings

The Portraits From This Bohemian-Inspired Indian Wedding Are Some of Our All-Time Favorites

Stone Towery Winery was the backdrop for the multi-event affair

It was important to Ricky and Gopi’s that their bohemian-inspired Indian wedding include an outdoor ceremony, and Stone Tower’s scenic setting was exactly what they envisioned. They played up the space with an earth-tone color palette for decor, and—to cut costs—created the reception’s centerpieces themselves. Along with their winery venue and DIY details, their day included a flower-filled mandeep altar, a photo-worthy mirror seating chart, and custom Indian wedding attire (scroll down to see all the details—including Gopi’s three unique ensembles).

The Details

Photographer: Akbar Sayed Photography

Venue: Stone Tower Winery

Day of coordinator: Larissa Wedding Designs

Florist: Rainbow Florists

Invitations: Appy Couple

Catering: Rangoli Restaurant

Cake: Cakes Plus

Hairstylist: Kailey Case

Makeup artist: Erica Bogart Beauty

Bride’s attire: Sajda by Suman, (Sangeet Night); Sajda by Suman, (ceremony); Jade by MK, (reception)

Groom’s attire: Kalki Fashion Website (Sangeet Night);  Sajda by Suman, (ceremony);  Bonobos (reception)

Music:Band Baaja Entertainment & SVP DJ

Transportation: E.C. Tours, Inc.

