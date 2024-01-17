The Portraits From This Bohemian-Inspired Indian Wedding Are Some of Our All-Time Favorites

It was important to Ricky and Gopi’s that their bohemian-inspired Indian wedding include an outdoor ceremony, and Stone Tower’s scenic setting was exactly what they envisioned. They played up the space with an earth-tone color palette for decor, and—to cut costs—created the reception’s centerpieces themselves. Along with their winery venue and DIY details, their day included a flower-filled mandeep altar, a photo-worthy mirror seating chart, and custom Indian wedding attire (scroll down to see all the details—including Gopi’s three unique ensembles).
The Details
Photographer: Akbar Sayed Photography
Venue: Stone Tower Winery
Day of coordinator: Larissa Wedding Designs
Florist: Rainbow Florists
Invitations: Appy Couple
Catering: Rangoli Restaurant
Cake: Cakes Plus
Hairstylist: Kailey Case
Makeup artist: Erica Bogart Beauty
Bride’s attire: Sajda by Suman, (Sangeet Night); Sajda by Suman, (ceremony); Jade by MK, (reception)
