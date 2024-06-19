A Hot-Pink Rooftop Wedding With Late-Night Shake Shack

Celine, an analyst from Maryland, and Pamir, a scientist from Virginia, met in college and got engaged at the National Arboretum.
For their June wedding at the Fathom Gallery on 14th Street, they chose a minimalist theme that was anything but plain. Bright pink flowers—including a whimsical floral ceremony installation, as well as a perfectly coordinated installation at the Viceroy Washington DC, where they got ready and had their first look—set a cheerful scene. The intimate summer wedding started with a ceremony on the roof, followed by a dinner reception inside with the 40 guests. Fashion was one highlight: the bride donned a sparkly gown at the ceremony that she swapped for a short feather dress for the reception; meanwhile, Pamir changed from a black tuxedo at the ceremony to a white jacket for the reception. At the end of the evening, late-night snacks included Shake Shack burgers and fries.
The Details
Planning and design: Convatta Events
Photographer: Love Life Images
Florist: Flor de Casa Designs
Invitations: Minted
Caterer: Well Dunn
Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop
Hairstylist: Mane Luxe
Makeup artist: Carl Ray
Bride’s attire: House of CB
Groom and groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux
Bridesmaids’ attire: Marquise Bridal from The Ivory Concept
Music: DJ Van Petty from MyDeejay
Transportation: DC Path Transportation
Videography: Paperboys
Officiant: Marbled Life Weddings
Guestbook: After The Tone
Venue: Fathom Gallery 14th Street