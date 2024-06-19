Weddings

A Hot-Pink Rooftop Wedding With Late-Night Shake Shack

The ceremony florals at this intimate summer soirée are an all-time favorite.

Written by
| Photographed by Jennifer Domenick Photography | Published on

Celine, an analyst from Maryland, and Pamir, a scientist from Virginia, met in college and got engaged at the National Arboretum.

For their June wedding at the Fathom Gallery on 14th Street, they chose a minimalist theme that was anything but plain. Bright pink flowers—including a whimsical floral ceremony installation, as well as a perfectly coordinated installation at the Viceroy Washington DC, where they got ready and had their first look—set a cheerful scene.  The intimate summer wedding started with a ceremony on the roof, followed by a dinner reception inside with the 40 guests. Fashion was one highlight: the bride donned a sparkly gown at the ceremony that she swapped for a short feather dress for the reception; meanwhile, Pamir changed from a black tuxedo at the ceremony to a white jacket for the reception. At the end of the evening, late-night snacks included Shake Shack burgers and fries.

The Details

Planning and design: Convatta Events

Photographer: Love Life Images

Florist: Flor de Casa Designs

Invitations: Minted

Caterer: Well Dunn

Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop

Hairstylist: Mane Luxe

Makeup artist: Carl Ray

Bride’s attire: House of CB

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Bridesmaids’ attire: Marquise Bridal from The Ivory Concept

Music: DJ Van Petty from MyDeejay

Transportation: DC Path Transportation

Videography: Paperboys

Officiant: Marbled Life Weddings

Guestbook: After The Tone

Venue: Fathom Gallery 14th Street

 

 

 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

