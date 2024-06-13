This Union Station Wedding Included a Silent Disco

Weddings

Jourdan, a food blogger from Potomac, and Brandon, a management consultant from Westchester, met on Hinge. Two and a half years after a first date at Union District Oyster Bar and Lounge, Brandon proposed.

For their June wedding, they envisioned a “classic DC” vibe and decided Union Station—“epic,” they say, for its location, architecture, design—was the perfect venue. Highlights of the affair included a signature scent (the Edition Hotel fragrance will always remind them of their day, they say); red jitneys that took guests from the hotel to the venue; and a silent disco afterparty that took place in the main hall of Union Station. A custom logo that appeared throughout, from the napkins and paper goods to the cocktail toppers, was another favorite detail. The evening before the wedding, Jourdan wore her mom’s wedding dress—customized for the occasion—to the rehearsal dinner; afterwards, the newlyweds honeymooned in South Africa. See the details of their black-and-gold wedding in the photos below.

The Details

Photography: Anna Schmidt Photography

Planning and design: Hancock Events

Florist: Amour Flowers

Caterer: Design Cuisine

Charcuterie: Berries & Brie

Hairstylist: Skyler Fordjour

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana from Kleinfelds (ceremony and reception); Signature in Georgetown (after party)

Groom’s attire: My.Suit

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music/entertainment: Sound Society Band

Rentals: DC Rentals; 876 Events & Rentals (chuppah)

Transportation: WeVenture (jitneys); RMA Limo

Videography: Cork & Banner Films

Photo booth: Snap Happy Photo Booth

Venue: Union Station

Jewelry Rental: Verstolo

After Party Silent Disco: Silence Activations

 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

