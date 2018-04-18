Weddings

The Bride’s Custom Lihi Hod Gown at This Eastern Shore Wedding is Perfection

Nikki and Jeremy married July 11th, 2017 at Kirkland Manor in St. Michaels, Maryland.
Written by | Published on
The Bride’s Custom Lihi Hod Gown at This Eastern Shore Wedding is Perfection
All photographs by Kurstin Roe Photography.

Nikki, a social worker from Bethesda, and Jeremy, a Yale medical student from New York City, met in the sciences library and Brown University. Nikki and a friend were using a study room that Jeremy and his organic chemistry buddies had reserved. Although Jeremy’s pre-med friends wanted to let it go, Jeremy came in and asked Nikki and her friend to move. It was his birthday, and he was carrying a birthday balloon. Nikki, who had celebrated her own birthday three days prior, started chatting him up, and the rest is history.

1203_1929_Kabalkin_Ader
1206_1978_Kabalkin_Ader

1201_1895_Kabalkin_Ader
1197_1853_Kabalkin_Ader
0147_0942_Kabalkin_Ader
1161_1318_Kabalkin_Ader
0149_0948_Kabalkin_Ader
0150_0953_Kabalkin_Ader
0153_0966_Kabalkin_Ader

The undergrads dated give years before Jeremy proposed hammock-side, on a trip to Easton, Maryland. They spent two years planning their gorgeous summertime Eastern Shore affair at Kirkland Manor in St. Michaels, Maryland.

0194_1041_Kabalkin_Ader
0201_1071_Kabalkin_Ader

0218_1165_Kabalkin_Ader
0229_1326_Kabalkin_Ader

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started

Nikki says her favorite part of the day was listening to the speeches. “We were surrounded by our families who have supported us and been our rocks, always,” she says. “And wow! They can write! They had everyone captivated and the laughs didn’t stop. Jeremy also gave a speech at the end to his parents and my parents that made the night.”

0504_3025_Kabalkin_Ader
0562_3322_Kabalkin_Ader
0569_3358_Kabalkin_Ader
0576_3396_Kabalkin_Ader

Jeremy says the music was the best part–particularly the part where his family kept up their song parody tradition and performed a new version of one of his favorite childhood songs for the guests.

1192_1746_Kabalkin_Ader
1189_1727_Kabalkin_Ader

 

1163_1402_Kabalkin_Ader
1168_1522_Kabalkin_Ader

The “fun, fresh, elegant” affair featured a white and green color palette with gold and wooden accents. Dinner was served at long, natural-wood tables with white lace runners under an expansive white tent on the water. Wooden signs denoted table numbers, and smooth gray calligraphed rocks served as escort cards at place settings of silver-rimmed plates atop gold chargers.

1174_1615_Kabalkin_Ader
1239_3498_Kabalkin_Ader

1221_2161_Kabalkin_Ader
1274_3707_Kabalkin_Ader

1249_3544_Kabalkin_Ader
1246_3529_Kabalkin_Ader

For attire, the bridal party was invited to choose between long white dresses and white dresses by Joanna August via Bella Bridesmaids, and both the groom and groomsmen wore black tuxedos. The bride’s custom Lihi Hod gown perfected the clean, elegant look.

0600_3872_Kabalkin_Ader
0607_3908_Kabalkin_Ader

1243_3516_Kabalkin_Ader
1244_3520_Kabalkin_Ader

1299_5819_Kabalkin_Ader
1284_5740_Kabalkin_Ader
1051_6066_Kabalkin_Ader

Following the celebration, the couple honeymooned in Thailand. See the wedding video highlight reel here.

Vendor Team

Photographer:  Kurstin Roe Photography | Venue: Kirkland Manor | Event Planning & Design: A. Dominick Events | Florist: Amaryllis Floral and Event Design | Invitations: Cheree Berry Paper | Caterer: Linwoods | Rentals: Something Vintage | Hair Stylist: Bridal Hair by Remona | Makeup Artist: Crystal, Allison Harper & Co. | Bride’s Attire: Custom Lihi Hod dress, Gabriella New York Bridal Salon | Groom’s Attire: Hugo Boss, Nordstrom | Music: Nation Band, Elan Artists | Transportation: Atlantic Transportation | Videographer: Feeling Film Works | Lighting: On Your Mark Lighting | Calligraphy: Laura Hooper | Ice Cream: Scottish Creamery, Oxford, Maryland

More:
Amy Moeller

More from Weddings

These Two Science Majors Threw A Chemistry-Themed Wedding With Shoutouts to Elements In The Periodic Table

This Earthy, Waterfront Eastern Shore Wedding Has Us Dreaming of Summer Days

One Local Planner Shares Her Tips for Setting the Perfect Spring Table

Take A Look At The Gorgeous Floral Print Bridesmaids Dresses at This Whimsical Maryland Wedding

These Baltimore Bloggers Dressed Up With Rescue Dogs to Help Get Them Adopted, And The Results Were Adorable.

This Couple Eloped To DC Hoping For Magical Cherry Blossom Photos. Instead, They Got Snow.

These Proud Nerds Threw a WWE/Star Wars-Themed Wedding That Was, in Their Own Words, “Classy AF”

This Capitol Hill Bride Broke Tradition with a Stunning Emerald Green Wedding Gown

Most Popular

News  |  Real Estate

Which Washington-Area Neighborhoods Will Boom Next?

All across the region, big change is on the way in formerly quiet places. Here’s a look at the spots poised for some of the...
Food

These Are the 10 Things DC Foodies Are Talking About

Food

The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington

Food

Washingtonian Recommends: The Best Restaurants in DC to Dine Solo

Food

Check Out This Gorgeous Italian Restaurant and Market Opening in the Palisades