Nikki, a social worker from Bethesda, and Jeremy, a Yale medical student from New York City, met in the sciences library and Brown University. Nikki and a friend were using a study room that Jeremy and his organic chemistry buddies had reserved. Although Jeremy’s pre-med friends wanted to let it go, Jeremy came in and asked Nikki and her friend to move. It was his birthday, and he was carrying a birthday balloon. Nikki, who had celebrated her own birthday three days prior, started chatting him up, and the rest is history.

The undergrads dated give years before Jeremy proposed hammock-side, on a trip to Easton, Maryland. They spent two years planning their gorgeous summertime Eastern Shore affair at Kirkland Manor in St. Michaels, Maryland.

Nikki says her favorite part of the day was listening to the speeches. “We were surrounded by our families who have supported us and been our rocks, always,” she says. “And wow! They can write! They had everyone captivated and the laughs didn’t stop. Jeremy also gave a speech at the end to his parents and my parents that made the night.”

Jeremy says the music was the best part–particularly the part where his family kept up their song parody tradition and performed a new version of one of his favorite childhood songs for the guests.

The “fun, fresh, elegant” affair featured a white and green color palette with gold and wooden accents. Dinner was served at long, natural-wood tables with white lace runners under an expansive white tent on the water. Wooden signs denoted table numbers, and smooth gray calligraphed rocks served as escort cards at place settings of silver-rimmed plates atop gold chargers.

For attire, the bridal party was invited to choose between long white dresses and white dresses by Joanna August via Bella Bridesmaids, and both the groom and groomsmen wore black tuxedos. The bride’s custom Lihi Hod gown perfected the clean, elegant look.

Following the celebration, the couple honeymooned in Thailand. See the wedding video highlight reel here.

