Check Out Our 11 Favorite DC Snow Day Photos on Instagram

Dog sweaters, snowball fights, and #DCSnowFashion
Porkey & Cuddles enjoying the snow day // @dogstagraham

Scroll through these wintery photos without having to brave the snowy streets yourself.

If you can dodge a snowball…

Some took the chance to slow down, warm up, and reflect on life.

Others saw an opportunity for #DCSnowFashion photos.

More #SnowStyle…

Porkey and Cuddles enjoying the day off.

Mmm, needs sugar.

Enjoying the little moments.

New year, new diabolical plan… Mwahahaha.

Can someone paint this for me?

Sir, I think you dropped your eye.

DC’s underpass art instillation “Rain.” Looks more like “Icicles” right now.

