Humanitarian chef José Andrés’ shutdown kitchen—a World Central Kitchen project known as #ChefsForFeds—has officially expanded nationwide. Since opening last Wednesday, the original cafe near the US Navy Memorial Plaza (701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) has served over 20,000 free meals to furloughed government workers.

World Central Kitchen’s list of #ChefsForFeds locations includes 17 states, plus DC and Puerto Rico. Participating restaurants range from national chains like Sweetgreen to small local businesses like Florida’s Dovalina Food Truck. In Puerto Rico, Andrés opened 25 kitchens to serve over 3 million meals after Hurricane Maria. Just today, the island’s #ChefForFeds partners served 160 meals to Homeland Security employees and 200 lunches to TSA agents.

The expansion campaign has also caught the attention of celebrity chefs: Emeril Lagasse’s NOLA Restaurant in Louisana and Andrew Zimmern’s Lucky Cricket in Minnesota are partnering with the program.

On Monday, the shutdown cafe expanded to a second location in the District. Broccoli Bar, a joint venture between &pizza and music festival Broccoli City, partnered with World Central Kitchen to open a Shaw location (1817 Seventh St., NW). Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Avenue kitchen is also the site of a resource center—open from 9 AM to 5 PM—that supplies essentials like diapers, feminine hygiene products, and pet food. On its opening day, the resource center served about 1,500 government workers and their families.

In addition to overseeing the shutdown relief kitchens, Andrés has been providing free sandwiches to furloughed employees at his DC restaurants for all 32 days of the shutdown. Even the horses got an apple treat when World Central Kitchen delivered meals to the park police this weekend.

Restaurants and non-profits across the country that want to volunteer can do so here. Washingtonian has contacted World Central Kitchen for more information on businesses participating nationwide and we’ll update this post as we learn more.

See Andrés announcement video here:

Important News! #ChefsForFeds is expanding across the nation 🇺🇸 to serve those impacted by the shutdown. Join us and together we will feed Americans in need for as long as this crisis continues! https://t.co/Yv7FN4GJ0f pic.twitter.com/gmTAB3gTFQ — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 19, 2019