These Are the Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (1/26 – 1/27)

Foxhall

Where: 1436 Foxhall Rd. NW

How much: $2,995,000

When: Sunday, January 27 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This contemporary house is a new-build with five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, travertine floors, multiple decks, and elevator access.

Bloomingdale

Where: 133 W St. NW

How much: $1,329,900

When: Sunday, January 27 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This end-unit row home comes with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, as well as a rooftop terrace, white oak hardwood, quartz counters, and skylights.

Brookland

Where: 1725 Jackson St. NE

How much: $989,000

When: Sunday, January 27 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath recently underwent a major renovation of all four floors, and comes with hand-poured concrete counters, hickory floors, and a large deck.

Alexandria

Where: 1114 Princess St., Alexandria

How much: $724,000

When: Sunday, January 27 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This newly-renovated Old Town row home comes with three bedrooms, one full and one half-bath, a custom banquette and built-in wine rack in the kitchen, a wireless sound system, and a backyard with a deck.

Gallery Place

Where: 777 7th St. NW

How much: $550,000

When: Saturday, January 26 and Sunday, January 27 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: This downtown two-bedroom, two-bath comes with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, views of the Chinatown arch, and access to a communal gym.

