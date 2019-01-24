A PR manager by day and blogger by night, Casey Shea loves DC fashion and the local comedy scene.

Casey Shea, a 28-year-old who lives in Woodley Park, spends her days working as a PR manager at Powell Tate, and her nights managing a blog where she shares cruelty-free fashion and lifestyle tips. Something she didn’t share (but we discovered, nonetheless) is her kick-ass standup comedy routine, which you can watch online.

“If I looked a little nervous up there, it’s because I totally was,” she says. “That’s my first comedy set ever.”

For years, Shea loved going to local comedy shows, and eventually decided to try it herself at the 5 Minutes to Funny stand up class at DC Improv. The video above is from her class’s graduation show. The experience inspired Shea to perform in a handful of sets at Baron Tavern, the Big Hunt, and other local spots.

“DC’s got a strong local comedy scene, so it was pretty surreal to be a part of it,” Shea says. “It’s been a while since I’ve been on stage, but I’d love to get back out there and do more sometime soon—once I muster up the courage and get my notes and ideas organized, that is.”

What I’m wearing in this picture

Jacket (BB Dakota); earrings (Lou Lou Boutique, F Street); scarf (Abercrombie & Fitch, Georgetown); jeans (7 For All Mankind, Nordstrom); sweater, (B.P., Nordstrom); purse, Lulus); sunglasses and watch (MVM).

Sense of style

“Feminine chic, but I regularly pull in bohemian, classic, and trendy elements.”

Fashion icon

Kendall Kremer of Styled Snapshots and Lauren Conrad.

Interview or big meeting outfit

“On a big work day, I like to keep my style feminine but understated so that my outfit doesn’t take attention away from my presentation or ideas. My go-to look is a long-sleeved sheath dress. I tend to steer clear from patterns and bold embellishments, and instead bring subtle visual interest through ruffles, ties, or contrast piping. I love Alexia Admor’s mock neck dresses, for example.”

Commuting style strategy

“I’m a big believer that if I can’t wear shoes to work because they are uncomfortable, then I shouldn’t be wearing those shoes at work. So my strategy is to find the balance between style and comfort. If I’m wearing heels, I almost always wear wedges or block heels (they’re sturdier) and avoid cuts that are likely to cause blisters—like peep toes. Bag-wise, I prefer to keep it simple and minimal when commuting, so you’ll usually find me with a cross body or a mid-sized tote bag. On days where I need to carry lots of papers and documents, though, I opt for my camo Hershel backpack.”

Favorite place to shop in town

“I’ve become a big fan of Punch!, the new boutique on 14th street.”

Favorite fashion trend

Teddy coats.

Best fashion bargain in DC

“I love getting my jewelry from Lou Lou Boutique. They’re my go-to for affordable, trendy items.”

Style advice

“If you feel uncomfortable, then you look uncomfortable.”

Have a unique sense of style you’d like to share with other Washingtonians? Tag a picture of your favorite outfit on Instagram with #WhatImWearingDC, or email me with “What I’m Wearing” in the subject line. You might be featured next! To read past entries, click here.

