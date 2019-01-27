These Photographs of Immigrants Becoming U.S. Citizens in the Age of Trump Will Move You

Immigration may be the most explosive issue in American life today. The fraught scenes along the border have made headlines, but legal immigration is suddenly controversial, too. Where celebrating the dreams of new Americans was once a bipartisan activity, today’s political scene features efforts to slash their numbers. Yet for all of the bile, we keep minting new citizens—and celebrating their entry into our American family. Below, photos of naturalization ceremonies around Washington over the past two years.

This article appears in the January 2019 issue of Washingtonian.