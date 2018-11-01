When Kids Become US Citizens on Halloween, You’d Better Believe They Dress Up

On Wednesday afternoon, 35 kids from 22 different countries celebrated becoming citizens at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Fairfax. USCIS director Sarah Taylor administered the oath of allegiance, and the kids–originally from countries including Honduras, Sudan, Afghanistan, Ireland, and many other places—were encouraged to wear costumes. Many took the government up on the offer.
