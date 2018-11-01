News

When Kids Become US Citizens on Halloween, You’d Better Believe They Dress Up

Some wore costumes. Others, their very best clothes. You want to look sharp on the day you officially become an American.
On Wednesday afternoon, 35 kids from 22 different countries celebrated becoming citizens at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Fairfax. USCIS director Sarah Taylor administered the oath of allegiance, and the kids–originally from countries including Honduras, Sudan, Afghanistan, Ireland, and many other places—were encouraged to wear costumes. Many took the government up on the offer.

 

