The Best Things We Bought This Month

Lethmik Faux Fur Earmuffs

“Due to my head’s unfortunate shape, ear-warming beanies leave me looking less stylish and more worm-like. Enter these fuzzy earmuffs. Not only do they completely shield the sides of my head, but they also evoke some pretty powerful Princess Leia energy.” -Daniella Byck ($10 on Amazon)

Aaptive Subscription and Crate & Barrel Sofa

“I have two best things I bought this month. 1) Aaptive. I’ve been in a gym rut this winter when I can’t make it to a spin or barre class, and this fitness app kicked me into a higher gear. You can pick workouts lead by pro trainers (and great music!) for the elliptical, bike, treadmill, strength training, and more. It’s worth the annual fee (and less expensive/more flexible than hiring a real-life trainer). 2) Crate & Barrel’s Lounge II sofa. Super deep and comfy after all that exercise.” –Anna Spiegel ($99 for a year on Aaptiv; $1,699 at Crate and Barrel)

Westinghouse Wireless Ceiling Fan and Light Wall Control

“All hope seemed lost. Our bedroom’s new ceiling fan came with a two-control wall switch that required separate hot wires for the fan motor and the light fixture. But the wiring in our place is a little screwy, and our current Romex was one wire short of what I needed. Of course I tried running another wire from the ceiling down to the current switch with a fish tape, but you can guess how that went. 🙁 I was ready to give up, to return the new fan to Wayfair, when it occurred to me: What if I could get around this problem with a remote control like the one that came with our living room fan? Even better, I discovered this wireless remote control, which replaces that OEM wall switch and preserves the aesthetic of our room by sparing us an unsightly wall-mounted remote. It works beautifully and looks clean. Lesson: There’s almost always another solution. I plan to deliver a lecture about this switch annually to my children. I think they can learn a lot from it.” -Andrew Beaujon ($31 on Amazon)

Madewell Square-Neck Blouse

“Madewell has great sales, so I bought this $70 white square-neck blouse for $15 right after Christmas. It’s light but sturdy, and I can’t wait to wear it this spring.” -Kaila Philo ($15 at Madewell, similar)

A Man Called Ove

“I bought someone A Man Called Ove as a gift, only to find out that someone had already lent them the book. I decided to read it myself instead. I’m only about halfway through, and it’s already made me laugh and tear up a bit. Great Metro-ride reading.” -Elliot Williams ($12 on Amazon)

Brica Fold ‘n’ Go Travel Bassinet and Sycees Plug-In LED Night Light Lamps

“Six weeks after my baby was born, we took a trip to New York to introduce her to family. This bassinet was a space-saving miracle for bed time and nap time. There was no need to travel with her large pack-and-play—she slept comfortably in this right next to our bed in a tiny NYC apartment! It’s easy to fold and perfect for traveling with a newborn. Also, these night-lights worked great every time I jumped out of bed to tend to my crying newborn daughter. They safely illuminated my path without being too bright and keeping us awake at night. I have them plugged in all over the house. Also, I love that the sensors on them shut the lights off when the sun comes up.” -Anna Marina Savvidis ($35 on Amazon; $15 on Amazon)

Anolon Crepe Pan

“I bought this crepe pan to spearhead an identity rebrand I’ve had planned for some time now. The hard, anodized aluminum finish is both stylish and durable for crepe novices like myself. Plus, it’s proven to be an incredibly affordable way to ascend the ladder of my social network.” -Will Peischel ($24 at Bed, Bath & Beyond)

A Flight to New Orleans

“I’ve always wanted to go to Jazz Fest, so when a group of friends decided to go down this year for the 50th anniversary, I couldn’t pass it up. The Rolling Stones headlining + Christmas money burning a hole in my pocket = an impromptu ticket purchased to New Orleans. I can’t wait.” -Mimi Montgomery ($200 on Spirit Airlines)

