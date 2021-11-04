The Next Trend in Watches Is Going Green. But Not the Way You Think.

This new model is a throwback to the Swiss watchmaker’s original 1931 design; $8,750.

IWC Schaffhausen | Pilot’s Watch Automatic Spitfire

The 39-millimeter timepiece has a bronze case and a calfskin strap; $5,150 at Tiny Jewel Box.

Patek Philippe | Aquanaut

The white-gold “jumbo” model measures more than an inch and a half across; $43,760 (special order) at Tiny Jewel Box.

Rolex | Datejust 36

This 36-millimeter oystersteel watch featuring an olive-green palm motif is among the brand’s newest offerings; $7,050.

Shinola | The Guardian

This 41.5-millimeter watch is named after a building in the company’s hometown of Detroit; $675 at Shinola.

The 18-karat-gold watch comes with both the green fabric band shown and a brown alligator strap; $16,800 (special order) at Tourneau.

This article appears in the November 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

