Power Couples: Kristen Molloy and Sean Coit’s Lush Garden Wedding

Kristen Molloy, a health-policy advisor for Virginia senator Tim Kaine, and Sean Coit, communications director for Delaware senator Chris Coons, met at a happy hour hosted by mutual friends at Lola’s on Barracks Row. Kristen assumed Sean was an intern (read: khaki pants and blue blazer), and Sean was eager to show off his knowledge of Kristen’s hometown—Philadelphia—where he’d been working on a Congressional campaign. The next day, Sean found Kristen’s e-mail in the House directory and took a shot. The two connected over pizza and pepperoni sauce on their first date at Graffiato. Five years later, Sean proposed in Lincoln Park.

For the nuptials, Kristen focused on family. She wore her great-grandmother’s cameo on her bouquet and posed for photos with her grandmother’s wedding-planning book from the 1950s. Framing the escort-card table, vintage bookcases were set with family wedding photos dating to the 1800s. Magnolias inspired the stationery suite, the floral arrangements, and the guests’ welcome boxes, which included Virginia peanuts and dill crackers made by the groom’s mother. The family-style dinner included pesto gnocchi, short ribs, and crabcakes. For dessert at the energized, slow-song-less reception: an assortment of pies and homemade ice cream.

