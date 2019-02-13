Ranked: The Best Places to Drink by the Fire Around DC



Go out? Stay home and get cozy by a fire? Why choose? Some favorite hearth-equipped bars and restaurants, ranked.

Sip a Guinness by the hearth of this Old Town pub, which boasts fireplaces on both floors. 713 King St., Alexandria; 703-548-1717.

One of DC’s most romantic restaurants gets its charm from a fireplace in the dining room, plus fire pits on the wisteria-covered patio. 1734 N St., NW; 202-524-5202.

In Virginia hunt country? Stop at this nearly 300-year-old tavern for a nip by the fire. 2 E. Washington St., Middleburg; 540-687-6301.

It’s worth the drive to Charm City to sip spirits by a Rumford fireplace (a tall, skinny, extra-warm variety) or by an outdoor fire pit facing the river. 13 Rye St., Baltimore; 443-662-8000.

The vintage American watering hole feels like a hidden gem thanks to the wood-fire-lit back bar and atmospheric patio illuminated with candles. 2012 Ninth St., NW; 202-864-6272.

2. 600 T Street

With only 25 seats in this cabin-like nook of a cocktail bar, almost everyone is close to the fireplace. 600 T St., NW; 757-646-6282.

The 130-foot-tall hearth in the lobby lounge makes this the biggest blaze in DC. Go for weeknight happy hour (5 to 7), when you’ll get gratis valet parking with your discount libations. 3100 South St., NW; 202-912-4100.

