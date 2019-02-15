Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #11 – Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana

Cost:

Written by , , and | Published on
Vanilla soft-serve at Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana. Photograph by Scott Suchman.

You might not typically stray beyond your own neighborhood for pizza. But Tony Conte’s pizza is destination pizza. The former Oval Room chef traded a fine-dining career for a wood-fired oven in the burbs, and his pedigree still shows. Neapolitan-style pies with chewy crusts showcase the best farmers-market finds or, better yet, white truffles from Alba. A stellar lineup of appetizers, including roasted-cauliflower “carbonara” and king-oyster mushrooms mimicking pulled pork, are worth a road trip on their own. Same goes for the dreamiest soft-serve around. Moderate.

Don’t Miss a Great New Restaurant Again: Get Our Food Newsletter

Get Started
The 100 Very Best Restauran…
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Cynthia Hacinli

About Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana

Price

cuisines

Italian, Pizza

Location(s)

12207 Darnestown Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Awards

100 Very Best 2016
100 Very Best 2017
100 Very Best 2018
100 Very Best 2019