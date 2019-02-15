100 Very Best Restaurants: #11 – Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana
Vanilla soft-serve at Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana. Photograph by Scott Suchman.
You might not typically stray beyond your own neighborhood for pizza. But Tony Conte’s pizza is destination pizza. The former Oval Room chef traded a fine-dining career for a wood-fired oven in the burbs, and his pedigree still shows. Neapolitan-style pies with chewy crusts showcase the best farmers-market finds or, better yet, white truffles from Alba. A stellar lineup of appetizers, including roasted-cauliflower “carbonara” and king-oyster mushrooms mimicking pulled pork, are worth a road trip on their own. Same goes for the dreamiest soft-serve around. Moderate.
