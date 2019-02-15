100 Very Best Restaurants: #15 – Centrolina
Centrolina chef/owner Amy Brandwein in her kitchen. Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Simple dishes call for high-quality ingredients and an assured chef. This stylish CityCenterDC osteria has both. Chef/owner Amy Brandwein turns charred napa cabbage—yes, cabbage—into a revelation and has cured our duck fatigue with her tender, crisp-skinned leg confit. The menu changes daily, but it’s hard to go wrong with any of her house-made pastas, whether it’s ribbons of pappardelle with wood-roasted mushrooms and pear or carbonara-style gnocchi with sweetbreads. Wish you could cook with the same top-notch products? Brandwein sells them, including her pastas and sauces, in the adjoining market. Expensive.
