100 Very Best Restaurants: #3 – The Inn at Little Washington

Patrick O’Connell’s sumptuous Rappahannock County inn has been around for four decades, and just when you think you’ve seen all his culinary magic tricks, he pulls out a slew of new ones. A recent dinner began in the silk-shaded dining room with a razor-thin potato crisp holding pimiento cheese that would win blue ribbons. It ended with a trompe l’oeil pear crafted from cinnamon-pear cheese­cake—a confection that tastes just as spectacular as it looks. In between, depending on which of the three tasting menus you choose, you might encounter a bison tenderloin enriched with foie gras and velvety truffle sauce or a fuchsia tangle of beet “fettuccine” with a generous quenelle of osetra caviar. For lovers of luxe mod-American dining and whimsical surprises—four-star popsicles, truffle-laden popcorn—there’s no better place to celebrate. Very expensive.

