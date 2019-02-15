100 Very Best Restaurants: #32 – Izakaya Seki
Photo of Izakaya Seki by Scott Suchman.
Much like the beets and mushrooms doodled around the handwritten specials menu, this Japanese sake-and-snack house is tiny, ultra-personal, and idiosyncratic. It’s the creation of Cizuka Seki (the co-owner and artist) and her father, Hiroshi (the chef). The menu moves from thick-cut raw fish to fried snacks to grilled wonders such as sake-and-miso-marinated mackerel. Don’t miss the Japanese-steakhouse-style New York strip sided with standout garlic fried rice. Expensive.
