Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #36 – Marcel’s

Written by , , and | Published on
Sea-urchin flan with lobster and caviar at Marcel's, a JBF semifinalist for Outstanding Service. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Fine dining of the white-tablecloth variety has largely gone the way of the butter mold. Which makes this elegant dining room—where male diners are in jackets (if not ties)—all the more special. The biggest draw: chef/owner Robert Wiedmaier’s prix fixe menus, available in three or seven courses. You can choose among plates such as buttery lobster navarin with lobster-filled ravioli, the most ethereal of boudin blancs, and a supremely flavorful pepper-encrusted entrecôte. This is the sort of place where you can rest in the knowledge that servers and sommeliers will know what you want—sometimes even before you do. Very expensive.

Don’t Miss a Great New Restaurant Again: Get Our Food Newsletter

Get Started
The 100 Very Best Restauran…
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Cynthia Hacinli

About Marcel’s

Location(s)

2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Awards

100 Very Best 2019