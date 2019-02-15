100 Very Best Restaurants: #42 – Rose’s Luxury

Could the era—nay, foodie tradition—of standing in line outside Aaron Silverman’s Barracks Row restaurant be over? Mostly, thanks to new same-day online booking. While the splendid rowhouse is no longer the white-hot spot it once was, we’d argue it’s warmer these days, thanks to those customer-friendly reservations and ever-changing menus that keep culinarians on their toes. A lineup of ten-odd small plates means you can order all plus a bigger share. Recent hits included coconut ice cream with caviar (it works!), squash-blossom rangoon stuffed with crab, barbecue ribs lacquered in fish-sauce caramel, and shrimp scampi–esque pasta. One oft-recurring pleasure: that delicious brisket platter heaped with tender meat and white bread. Expensive.

