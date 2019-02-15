100 Very Best Restaurants: #52 – Q by Peter Chang

Chinese chef Peter Chang’s jade-accented flagship is hidden away in an off-the-grid Bethesda office building. Here’s why you should seek it out: There’s terrific week-end dim sum (plus an even more terrific lunchtime sampler of dumplings and turnip cakes) and a standard-setting Peking duck (bonus: you can get it whole or in an appetizer portion). Then there are the hits that have elevated Chang to near legendary status in national foodie circles: his numbing cumin lamb chops, the balloon-like scallion bubble pancake, and the spears of dry-fried eggplant you wish every bar would serve as a snack. Moderate.
