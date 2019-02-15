100 Very Best Restaurants: #71 – Marib

You’ll hear stews bubbling in their ceramic cauldrons before they even hit the table at this welcoming Yemeni restaurant. Try fahsa—shredded beef simmered with vegetables and topped with creamy fenugreek dip—accompanied by wheels of warm flatbread for mopping. The kitchen excels at such comforts—all fit for family-style feasting—whether tender chicken mandi with fragrant rice and caramelized onions or cooling shafout yogurt flecked with herbs and pomegranate seeds. There’s no alcohol, but you won’t miss it if you order a pitcher of minted lime juice. Inexpensive.

