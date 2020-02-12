  • Trending Now in Food
100 Very Best Restaurants: #60 – Marib

Published on

About Marib

cuisines
Yemeni
Location(s)
6981 Hechinger Dr
Springfield, VA 22151
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

In Yemen, susi is made for honored guests. But here you can have it anytime. The French-toast-like concoction of eggs, milk, and bread—with honey for drizzling—is meant to be an entrée but could easily fill in for dessert. Other musts: haneeth, hunks of lamb on a mound of basmati, and shafout, a layering of bread with a cool buttermilk soup. Even if liver isn’t your thing, the preparation here might make you a convert. And while the restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol, the minty limeade marries well with the Middle Eastern flavors. Inexpensive.

