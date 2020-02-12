100 Very Best Restaurants: #60 – Marib

About Marib
In Yemen, susi is made for honored guests. But here you can have it anytime. The French-toast-like concoction of eggs, milk, and bread—with honey for drizzling—is meant to be an entrée but could easily fill in for dessert. Other musts: haneeth, hunks of lamb on a mound of basmati, and shafout, a layering of bread with a cool buttermilk soup. Even if liver isn’t your thing, the preparation here might make you a convert. And while the restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol, the minty limeade marries well with the Middle Eastern flavors. Inexpensive.