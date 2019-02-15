100 Very Best Restaurants: #89 – Fava Pot
Photograph by Scott Suchman.
You order from a counter and take a number at this all-day Egyptian restaurant, but it’s far from fast food. Freshly baked pita, still puffed with steam, is perfect for dipping in pomegranate-studded feta or baba ghanoush. It’s also an excellent vessel for bright-green falafel made with herbs and fava beans in-stead of chickpeas. At dinner, a clay pot of slow-roasted lamb shank and okra is lightened up with lime, and pan-fried squab is stuffed with freekeh. The friendly staff, shepherded by owner Dina Daniel, encourages you to eat the bird the traditional way and tear into it with your hands. Inexpensive.
