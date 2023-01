There’s usually a wait at this Eden Center Vietnamese spot—plus a stream of takeout customers. No surprise, the exhaustive menu is still full of keepers, such as platters of skewered meats and seafood for fashioning into DIY rice-paper rolls. Other stars include ground-beef-filled grape leaves charred on the grill; a massive crepe with pork and shrimp; mahogany roast quail; and pho with eye of round and brisket. Inexpensive.

