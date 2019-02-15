100 Very Best Restaurants: #96 – Elephant Jumps

What makes this strip-mall Thai restaurant stand out from the (formidable) competition? Songtham and Panida Pinyolaksana’s boundary-pushing “authentic Thai” menu (separate from the main document), which holds delicacies you won’t find many other places around town. Crunchy shrimp over tamarind; smoky Chinese broccoli with marinated pork; and banana-blossom salad, an electrically spicy, herb-filled special. That said, the regular menu is no slouch. The kitchen slings a mean crab fried rice, too. Inexpensive.

