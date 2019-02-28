Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (3/2 -3/3)

What do these all have in common? Plenty of windows and light.
All photographs courtesy of BrightMLS.

Georgetown

Where: 3329 Prospect St. NW #1
How much: $2,799,000
When: Sunday, March 3 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: Located in the historic 19th-century Wormley School, this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath unit comes with a custom kitchen, steam showers, gas fireplaces, two parking spots, and an outdoor space with a gas fire pit and dog run.

Arlington

Where: 4957 Rock Spring Rd., Arlington
How much: $1,999,000
When: Sunday, March 3 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This Craftsman has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms spread out among 5,417 square feet, plus a wine room, huge master walk-in closet, a terrace, and a three-car garage with a lift and workshop.

Logan Circle

Where: 1400 Church St. NW #610
How much: $999,900
When: Sunday, March 3 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: The nearly 1,000-square-foot industrial loft has one bedroom and bathroom, as well as bamboo flooring, 19-foot-tall, floor-to-ceiling windows, a private balcony and rooftop terrace, and a parking space.

Logan Circle

Where: 1300 13th St. NW #604
How much: $799,900
When: Sunday, March 3 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This two-bedroom, two-bath unit has a gas fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, a kitchen with granite countertops, a private balcony, and a garage parking spot.

Brightwood

Where: 1301 Longfellow St. NW #309
How much: $320,000
When: Sunday, March 3 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: The one-bedroom, one-bath condo was recently updated, with new floors, a totally redone kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a revamped bathroom.

