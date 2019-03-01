News

Sebastian Gorka Is Getting Better at Parking

Written by | Published on

Two years ago, former Washingtonian reporter Benjamin Freed noted that Sebastian Gorka had parked on the sidewalk in Arlington.

On Friday at CPAC, our photographer Evy Mages spotted him doing a much better job. For perhaps the first time in Gorka’s life, he’s a bit too far to the left, (or, if you prefer, middle of the road), and he really should have cleaned that snow off the roof, but kudos on keeping all four tires on the asphalt! Now if he could just figure out that crazy machine on the sidewalk.

Get Washingtonian’s Daily DC Updates (Not Just Another Political News Roundup)

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Andrew Beaujon Washingtonian
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.