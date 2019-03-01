Sebastian Gorka Is Getting Better at Parking

Two years ago, former Washingtonian reporter Benjamin Freed noted that Sebastian Gorka had parked on the sidewalk in Arlington.

Despite @ArlingtonVA laws prohibiting this behavior, I came across this car that had just been parked on the sidewalk at Gateway Park pic.twitter.com/UYrDwnxWos — Bilsko (@Bilsko) October 31, 2017

On Friday at CPAC, our photographer Evy Mages spotted him doing a much better job. For perhaps the first time in Gorka’s life, he’s a bit too far to the left, (or, if you prefer, middle of the road), and he really should have cleaned that snow off the roof, but kudos on keeping all four tires on the asphalt! Now if he could just figure out that crazy machine on the sidewalk.