Look Inside My Home: A Van Ness Studio Filled With Crisp Whites and Neutrals

When Lauren Parrish, 22, moved to DC from Knoxville, Tennessee last May, she had to do some major downsizing—she was going from an 1,100-square-foot apartment to a 496-square-foot studio.

But the fact that her new space was tiny didn’t mean it had to be boring. “Despite my initial concerns that it would feel like I was living in a glorified shoebox, I have really grown to love living in a studio,” says Lauren, who works in public affairs. “You definitely learn to make your space as functional as possible.”

She says she chose Van Ness because she she’d never previously lived in a large city, and wanted to start in a quieter, more residential location. “I love that the area is filled with trees and historic homes, but I’m only 15 minutes away from all the hustle and bustle,” Lauren says of her neutral-hued space. “There’s a phenomenal bakery [Breadfurst] down the street, which doesn’t hurt.”

Who lives there: Lauren Parrish, 22.

Approximate square footage: 496 square-feet.

Number of bedrooms: None (studio).

Number of bathrooms: One.

Favorite piece of furniture: The 1920s pie safe she found in a Tennessee antique store while in college. “I didn’t really have a space for it at the time, but I knew I had to have it. Looking back, I’m so glad I snagged it! The piece adds so much character to my home.”

Favorite home interior store: She loves Ballard Designs and HomeGoods, the latter for its affordability and constantly changing selection.

Favorite DIY: The moss-covered L in the kitchen. “I adored the Pottery Barn version and ended up recreating the exact look for about $30.”

Splurge: The barstools. “I hated the idea of spending a small fortune on linen chairs, but I’m so happy I did. Having a white kitchen, I knew I wanted to bring some warmth into the space.”

Steal: The ottoman—she’d been eyeing a tufted one on Pottery Barn, but found this duplicate via Overstock. Living in a small space, it’s perfect that it functions as both an ottoman and coffee table, she says.

Design advice: “No matter your style, fill your home with things that make you happy. For me, that means lots of crisp whites, neutrals, and always fresh flowers. After a long day, there’s no better feeling than coming home to a space you love.”

