Washingtonian Today: Mueller Merchandise Goes to Church

Good morning, and happy International Women’s Day. Downtown Liquors on 14th Street is giving away free bottles of wine to women to stop by the store. Cheers to that!

Students at Sidwell Friends displayed swastikas and included other racist language during a Wednesday assembly, HuffPost reports. This is the third swastika-related incident on Sidwell’s campus over the last few months. Children of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Richard Nixon all attended the prestigious and competitive private school.

But enough harrowing news on International Women’s Day! Let’s talk about kitchy merch. There’s now more Michael Cohen testimony stuff on Etsy, like this shirt printed with the (I guess now iconic?) line “I acted loyal to a man when I should not have” line. Don’t want to stan Cohen? Consider this Robert Mueller Ichthys shirt, which I never thought would be a sentence in the English language.

Catch me on Fox 5 tonight (and many subsequent Fridays) catching you up on Washington stories you may have missed this week.

Are the long lines at pop-up bars worth risking it for the ‘gram? Ask our food critic Ann Limpert this morning at 11 during her weekly online chat. You can start leaving questions now; she’ll get to as many as possible.

What’s on my mind: The National Children’s Museum has returned to DC, and it’s so friggin’ cute. A room to create a giant bubble around yourself? I’m in. (What’s our over/under on the time Instagram influencers will take over the SpongeBob room?)

MUSIC The Kennedy Center is hosting the three-day Black Girls Rock! Fest this weekend to celebrate women and girls of color. The weekend kicks off Friday with a welcome party DJed by Beverly Bond and MC Lyte; Saturday features a discussion about Bond’s book Black Girls Rock!: Owning Our Magic. Rocking Our Truth with panels including Jazmine Sullivan, Michaela Angela Davis, and Eunique Jones Gibson. The weekend culminates with a concert on Sunday of Sullivan, Mumu Fresh, and other artists. Welcome party (Friday): Free, 7 PM. Book talk (Saturday): $35, 7:30 PM. Concert (Sunday): $59-$119, 8 PM.

• I am here for future candidates showing their nerd side. Read this story about Stacey Abrams, who’s been setting her phasers to kill for more than just this election cycle. (New York Times)

• The Atlantic wants us to celebrate a new holiday. I’m all in for “deadline” and “cozy” day. What about you?

