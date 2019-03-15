Stephanie Sadowski, owner of SRS Events, and Marcus Cane, a sales manager, first met at the now-closed Bethesda Irish bar, RiRa. When Marcus first saw the woman that would be his future wife, her smile caught his eye, his says. Eventually, he built up enough courage to walk up, introduce himself, and secure their first official date.

The couple dated for seven years before Marcus popped the question while on vacation with family at Rehobeth Beach in Delaware. Marcus asked Stephanie to join him on the beach to take their dog Lola for a run. It was later in the afternoon and Stephanie initially hesitated, but eventually she agreed. “Before I knew it, we are on the beach and Marcus is on one knee in the sand asking me to marry him,” says Stephanie. The two celebrated their engagement later that night downtown in Dewey Beach.

A wedding planner by profession, Stephanie spent the next two years perfecting every detail for their special day. She had an artist create a unique wedding crest for the nuptials which included the couple’s dogs, their chosen wedding colors, and favorite flowers. Then, Stephanie handcrafted her own wedding invitations and all day-of stationary to mirror her lush greenery and floral-inspired decor.

At the wedding at Oxon Hill Manor, a Clydesdale greeted guests as they arrived, and following the ceremony, cocktail hour offered a champagne bar and miniature lobster rolls served with customized “He’s her lobster” napkins.

The towering deep-teal escort card board dressed in calligraphed cards directed guests to their tables. At each table, gold name-plates sat atop each guest’s place setting along with their napkin and the night’s menu, which was tied with dusty-blue ribbon and rosemary sprigs. Also under the tent was a lounge space and a whiskey tasting station.

Marcus’s one wedding request? A Buffalo-wing bar. “It was a hit at the reception with the different hot sauces,” says Stephanie, who paired the bar with mini beer mugs filled the groom’s favorite beer. A late-night snack bar also served up combinations of sliders, fries, and tiny gelato cones.

Before the night’s end, guests were encouraged to snag some of the sweet wedding favors. “I chose Krispy Kreme donuts for favors,” says Stephanie. “I love food so I wanted the favor to be something yummy people could snack on later.”

The newlyweds celebrated on a honeymoon to Jamaica.

